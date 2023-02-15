Tom Brady Takes Unexpected Stance on Janet Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl Drama

The retired NFL star has hot take about Janet Jackson's famous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

Tom Brady is giving his two cents on the long- running controversy surrounding Janet Jackson 's appearance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show , where one of her breasts was briefly exposed during the live performance.

If you need a refresher , Jackson, 56, was featured on stage alongside Justin Timberlake , Diddy , Nelly , Kid Rock and Jessica Simpson when the "SexyBack" crooner famously pulled off Jackson's costume in a wardrobe malfunction, exposing her bare chest on national TV.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performs during the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII KMazur/Getty Images

The incident, which was later dubbed "Nipplegate," has since become one of the most talked about topics when it comes to Super Bowl halftime shows , and now the the NFL G.O.A.T himself is giving his own take on the matter.

Brady, 45, who won the title with the New England Patriots that year, recently looked back on that particular game against the Carolina Panthers. "We came off the field and that was when we had the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson," he said during the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, per the Hollywood Reporter .

"[Reporters were asking me about that and I couldn't even understand what they were telling me about," he recalled. "They were like, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘Nah, I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game and was trying to figure out halftime adjustments. It took a while for us to figure out what had gone on. That’s for the fans and not for the players.”

While he didn't pay much attention to the incident at the time, Brady has now revealed his hot take on the situation—he thinks the wardrobe malfunction was beneficial to the league.

"I think, in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows,” the former quarterback continued. “Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say. So, who knows.”

But that wasn't the only halftime show Brady discussed, as he also mentioned Rihanna 's jaw-dropping performance at this year's game, where she even surprised the audience with some big baby news .

“She’s great. She’s a great performer,” the recent retiree said. “She blows everyone away all the time. She’s one of the unique performers. It’s great to see people on that stage… that stage of the Super Bowl is reserved for special people. She did a great job.”

