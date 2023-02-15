Your weekend assignment: Check out Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield

Haven’t been to Mansfield ( specifically Fat Daddy’s)
lately? Time to change that,
because the sports bar + live music venue has a lot going on
— and you don‘t want to miss out
.
Here are three ideas:
PLAN YOUR WEEKEND
- Happy hour : Specials include $2.50 drafts and $3 margaritas, Monday-Friday from 2-7 p.m.
- Game night : Fat Daddy’s has pool, darts, video games, and poker and trivia nights.
- Special events : The Mardi Gras Party (Tuesday, Feb. 21) and Bring in the Weekend Party (Friday, Feb. 24) are both just around the corner.*
