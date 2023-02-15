Open in App
Mansfield, TX
See more from this location?
6AM City

Your weekend assignment: Check out Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mId53_0koKzUlS00

Go for the food, stay for the fun.

Photo by Fat Daddy’s

Haven’t been to Mansfield ( specifically Fat Daddy’s) lately? Time to change that, because the sports bar + live music venue has a lot going on — and you don‘t want to miss out
.

Here are three ideas:
  1. Happy hour : Specials include $2.50 drafts and $3 margaritas, Monday-Friday from 2-7 p.m.
  2. Game night : Fat Daddy’s has pool, darts, video games, and poker and trivia nights.
  3. Special events : The Mardi Gras Party (Tuesday, Feb. 21) and Bring in the Weekend Party (Friday, Feb. 24) are both just around the corner.*
PLAN YOUR WEEKEND
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sip on these National Margarita Day specials in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Farmers markets around Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Filing your taxes in Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
ADU regulations in Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Be the broker for this Eastside development
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy