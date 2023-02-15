Jennifer Lopez and Husband Ben Affleck Surprise Fans by Showing Off New Couple Tattoos

Valentine’s Day may mean gifts, flowers and lots and lots of candy to some (including celebs). But to commemorate the holiday this year, famous married duo Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, chose a different route: They debuted their matching couple tattoos.

Yesterday, the Shotgun Wedding star posted a photo slideshow on her Instagram page, showing a mix of old and new photos. The first snap shows Lopez taking a mirror selfie and posing in a white crop top, with her tattoo on full display. The new tat appears to be an infinity symbol with an arrow striking right through the middle.

Affleck also got a similar tattoo, which features two arrows crossing over each other with their initials in the middle of the intersecting arrows.

Lopez wrote in the caption, “Commitment [infinity symbol] Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” and she teased more deets will come in her online newsletter, OnTheJLo .

Her followers rushed to the comments section to show their love for the happy couple. One person commented, “Love” with a red heart emoji. Another simply left a heart-eyed emoji underneath the post. Even Lopez’s Hustlers co-star, Keke Palmer , couldn’t get enough of the couple, writing, “Gon’ head girl!.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

This comes a few days after the couple appeared alongside each other in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’. In the commercial, Affleck goes undercover as a Dunkin’ employee and serves customers through a drive-thru window.

Then, Lopez drives up to the window and she’s surprised to see her husband working there. “What are you doing here?” she asks. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” Caught red-handed, Affleck tells his fellow staff, “Well, I gotta go, guys.”

Jen and Ben really are couple goals.

