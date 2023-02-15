Pregame preview and injury report: Struggling Chicago Bulls game visit Indiana Pacers

The Pacers beat the Bulls 116-110 in their last meeting on January 24.

The Chicago Bulls (26-31) visit the Indiana Pacers (25-34) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a disappointing 100-91 home loss against the Orlando Magic. Zach LaVine led the way with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and DeMar DeRozan had 19 points, six assists and three rebounds in the setback.

Chicago Bulls (26-31) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-34)

Wednesday, February 15 – 07:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 113.3 (20th of 30)

113.3 (20th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 113.3 (14th of 30)

113.3 (14th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 29.9 (24th of 30)

29.9 (24th of 30) Pace: 99.7 (14th of 30)

99.7 (14th of 30) Offensive Rating: 112.6 (24th of 30)

112.6 (24th of 30) Defensive Rating: 112.6 (7th of 30)

112.6 (7th of 30) Net Rating: 0 (22nd of 30)

Indiana Pacers

Points Per Game: 114.5 (14th of 30)

114.5 (14th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 117.2 (23rd of 30)

117.2 (23rd of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 42.6 (2nd of 30)

42.6 (2nd of 30) Pace: 101 (8th of 30)

101 (8th of 30) Offensive Rating: 113.1 (23rd of 30)

113.1 (23rd of 30) Defensive Rating: 115.9 (23rd of 30)

115.9 (23rd of 30) Net Rating: -2.7 (25th of 30)

Contain Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton had 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting and 3-of-8 from three-point range with 12 assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 35 minutes during Monday’s 123-117 home loss against the Jazz.

Myles Turner’s absence caused by lower back soreness led to a slight usage bump for Haliburton, as he matched a season-high with 24 field goal attempts. Haliburton has been producing at a high level in seven games since returning after elbow and ankle injuries.

The Bulls must contain Haliburton to win their 27th game this season. The star point guard is averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and two steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field in February for the Pacers .

Spacing and decision-making

Defense is what is keeping the Bulls at least somewhat competitive. Chicago is 4-6 over their last 10 games, with an offensive rating of 106.6 (29th in the league) and a defensive rating of 106.4 (second in the NBA).

The Bulls have failed to score over 91 points in three of their last four games (all losses), which is unacceptable for a team led by LaVine , DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Better spacing and decision-making are the keys to this game for the Bulls.

“There are times clearly we got in there too deep and charged over people by trying to take it to the rim. Those are ones we probably could’ve sprayed out. There are ones we sprayed out that we could’ve driven,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said . “Those are the decision-making things we have to continually get better at.”

Noteworthy

The Pacers won the last meeting, 116-110 on January 24. DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points.

Chicago beat Indiana four of the last five times.

The Bulls are 6-4 in the last 10 matchups against the Pacers.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, Caruso, Dosunmu

Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, Caruso, Dosunmu Pacers’ projected lineup: Theis, Nesmith, Hield, Nembhard, Haliburton