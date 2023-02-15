Rachel Hollis pays tribute to Disney exec ex-husband Dave after he passed away aged 47

Rachel Hollis has paid a touching tribute to her ex-husband Dave Hollis, a former top Disney executive who died at the weekend aged just 47.

Bestselling author and podcaster Rachel, who wrote the 2018 self-help manual 'Girl, Wash Your Face,' told of her grief on Instagram after Dave was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas .

Dave leaves behind Rachel and their four children.

'We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them,' Rachel said. 'Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable.'

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death since Dave, who was last seen the evening before, was 'youthful and didn't have a long medical history,' Hays County Justice Andrew Cable said.

Dave served as Disney's president of worldwide distribution until he decided to step down in 2018. His death this weekend came weeks after he had been hospitalized for heart-related health issues.

During his time at the helm of Disney's distribution operations, Hollis rolled out many of Disney's most profitable box office hits, including Marvel Studios' 'The Avengers', Lucasfilm's ' Star Wars - The Force Awakens' and Pixar's animated children's flick 'Frozen'.

In a statement released upon his resignation from Disney in 2018, Hollis said: 'I can't count the number of ''pinch-me'' moments I've had in my time at Disney.

'In a world where so few opportunities could compare, the chance to support my wife and help grow her company was something I couldn't pass up.'

The year prior to Hollis' departure, Disney was the top studio in terms of its domestic market share, scooping 22 per cent of ticket sales and dominating rivals despite having released fewer films.

Globally, Disney's films grossed more than $6 billion in 2017, which earned Hollis huge acclaim, making his departure from the company less than 12 months later all the more surprising.

Shortly after resigning from Disney, Hollis became the chief executive of Chic Media, a production company which launched by then-wife Rachel.

The parents of four moved from Los Angeles to Texas, collaborated on livestreams, podcasts and organized life-affirming conferences. In their podcast, 'Rise Together,' they focused on marriage.

When Rachel Hollis announced on Instagram in 2020 that they were getting divorced, she said they had worked 'endlessly' over the prior three years to make their marriage work but came to the conclusion that 'it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.'

In his life post-Disney, Dave leaned into the self-help and motivational speaking industry.

He penned a pair of self-help books entitled 'Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic's Guide to Growth and Fulfillment' and 'Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears To Live the Life You Were Meant For.'

And he channeled his Disney storytelling chops in a children's book as well as a children's picture book, 'Here's to Your Dreams!: A Teatime with Noah Book.'

Hollis also founded a charity fund in his name which provides support for children and adolescents living in foster homes or on the streets.

Fellow self-help guru and author Brendon Burchard shared a lengthy tribute to Hollis, with whom he was close friends, on social media.

'I have devastating news. Dave Hollis passed away this weekend. He was 47.

'Dave was a good man, a loving father, an inspiring teacher, and a dear friend. We spent a lot of time together. I loved his caring and empathy, his energy and enthusiasm, his vulnerability in sharing his struggles, and his love of his children and helping people.

'We taught for a year together and the depth of his sharing and wisdom had me and our audience in tears so many times. I loved our funny conversations, how he taught, how many great laughs and grand plans we shared.

'We were just together last month with friends when he was hospitalized with heart-related issues. He was released okay and I got to share with him then our love for him then, as did our friends. He knew he was loved.

'Sending our love, prayers and condolences to his family, his beautiful 4 children, and all our shared friends and communities. Today would have been Dave's birthday, so this all feels very unreal and devastating. Tell people you love them.

'I will miss you my brother. Rest In Peace dear friend.'