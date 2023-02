Benzinga

Happi Cannabis-Infused Seltzers Coming To Minnesota Via Chill State Collective By Vuk Zdinjak, 8 days ago

By Vuk Zdinjak, 8 days ago

Happi will bring its cannabis-infused seltzers to Minnesota in partnership with the Chill State Collective. As one of Chill State Collective's inaugural partners, Happi will launch ...