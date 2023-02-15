Crimson girls basketball remains undefeated in conference play

Maple Grove girls basketball kept their undefeated conference record going with two games last week, beating Centennial on Feb. 7 and Blaine on Feb. 9.

Centennial

Maple Grove came out on top of a tight contest with Centennial on Tuesday, beating the visitors 54-49. The winner was unclear until quite late, with the two teams tied 28-28 at halftime.

In a second half, which was almost as contentious as the first, Maple Grove outscored Centennial 26 to 21 to secure a big conference win and remain undefeated in conference play.

Kennedy Klick led the charge for Maple Grove with 21 points against Centennial, while Audrey Kormann scored an impressive 15 points.

Blaine

Maple Grove continued a strong week with a 66-59 win over Blaine at home on Thursday. While Blaine kept things close with strong bursts of energy late in both halves, the Crimson at times looked in complete control of the game.

By the first timeout, called with 9:16 left on the clock in the first half, Maple Grove led 25-11. By halftime, they led 36-31.

Maple Grove looked confident, but at times were not decisive with the ball and allowed fastbreak opportunities and space around the paint for Blaine to find points.

The second half was more of the same. Maple Grove commanded the pace of play and at times led by 15 to 20 points. Blaine made the most of momentary mistakes, however, and eventually the second-half points tallied 30 to Maple Grove and 28 to the Bengals.

While Blaine did well to stay close to Maple Grove, the Crimson did an equally good job of maintaining their lead, never trailing against the visiting Bengals.

Jordan Ode led on points with 25, while Kate Holquist and Kennedy Klick led the rest of the pack with 12 and 11 points respectively. Maple Grove is now 15-0 in conference play this season.

Maple Grove girls basketball head coach Mark Cook explained the issue with giving away the basketball against Blaine as something the team has to look into.

“I think we’ve got to make better decisions with the basketball,” he said. “We turned the ball over. The only way teams start to come back like that is when you turn the ball. ... So that’s just a learning experience. We’ll see that on film and just learn and grow from it.”

Cook added that the team is always learning as they continue their unbeaten conference run.

“Every time you get on to the floor it’s an opportunity to get better as a team,” Cook said. “We knew this week was going to be tough with Centennial and Blaine, those two teams always play us tough and physical, so to come out 2-0 is good.”

Maple Grove girls basketball played three games the following week, starting with an away game against Coon Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 15. They then hosted Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 17 and traveled to Eden Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 18.