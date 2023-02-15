Osseo girls basketball makes most of difficult 3-game week

Osseo girls basketball played three games last week, starting with a home game against Mounds View on Feb. 6, which they lost. The team then defeated Champlin Park on Feb. 7 and lost to Rogers on Feb. 9.

Mounds View

Osseo opened the week with a difficult 63-47 loss to Mounds View on Monday, in a matchup very much decided by a strong first half from the visitors.

Mounds View led 36-17 at halftime. While that deficit did end up guiding the visitors to a win, Osseo came close to creating a comeback in the second half. The Orioles outscored Mounds View 30-27 in the second half.

Jaelyn Choi led Osseo’s seven point scorers with 13 points against Mounds View.

Champlin Park

The Orioles followed up Monday’s loss with an important conference win against Champlin Park on Tuesday, beating the Rebels 66-63. The close scoreline, however, does not quite reflect the pace of the game.

The Rebels started the night well, putting together a small lead early on. Osseo got back into it quickly, though, and by the time a late timeout arrived in the first half, had a 26-22 lead to defend.

That first-half lead was the result of points from across the roster as the Orioles looked for points. Team leaders like Jasia White, Taydem Miller, and Choi stepped up big with points, but the team also made the most of the work ethic of younger players like sophomores Nevaeh Torma and Teshaya Anderson.

Osseo remained in control in the second half. Through a string of timeouts with 10, eight, and four minutes left, Osseo remained ahead confidently 50-40, 58-46, and 66-52.

A late surge from the Rebels brought the game close, with a late three pointer closing the gap to just three points between Osseo and Champlin Park. No more scoring took place and the Orioles walked away winners.

Choi and White tied for most points scored with 18, leading Osseo’s eight point scorers against Champlin Park.

Osseo girls basketball head coach Doug Erlien explained after the win that he was glad to see the group come together to score points, keeping in mind the challenge of losing top scorer Aalayah Wilson to injury.

“You lose a 20-point scorer and it’s tough, because you’re not going to find another kid in your lineup that is going to fill that void. We did it tonight from a team perspective. Jasia White and Jaelyn Choi stepped up and scored.”

Erlien also noted that as the team continues to find itself, he wants to see the character shown in the win against Champlin Park.

“We’re trying to find what our identity is. ... I’m proud of the poise we had tonight. We didn’t have that last night in the first half against Mounds View but tonight we did. When you do that, you’ll end up on the good side of the scoreboard nine times out of 10.”

Rogers

Osseo’s week ended on a difficult note on Thursday as they played their third game of the week, losing 42-71 to Rogers at home. The Orioles struggled against Rogers’ offense in the first half, fighting their way back into the game with a tighter second half.

Rogers led 40-18 at halftime. Osseo was more competitive in the second half with 24 points to Rogers 31, but the visitors had a clear lead by the final buzzer.

Choi led Osseo’s eight scoring players with 12 points

Osseo girls basketball played three more games the following week, starting with a road game at Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Orioles then hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 15 and played Spring Lake Park on the road on Friday, Feb. 17.