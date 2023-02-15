Lady Knights basketball team wins 5th straight, reach 19 wins

The Lady Knights basketball team reached five straight wins and improved their record to 19-2 after victories over Wayzata and Edina.

STMA avenged the first of its two losses with a 77-53 win over Wayzata on Feb. 7 at home. The defense of the Lady Knights was on full display as they held Wayzata to just 24 points in the first half and built a 16-point lead. At the break, the Lady Knights led by a score of 40-24.

In the second half, it was all about locking things down, which the defense continued to do as the offense continued to make shots. Two milestones were also reached in Tuesday’s game as Tessa Johnson reached 2,000 career points and Piper Carlson reached 500 career rebounds. Johnson’s milestone basket, a three-pointer, helped start the decisive run that put the game away.

Head coach Kent Hamre said that the last thing Johnson wants is attention, but it is well- deserved.

“2,000 points, and to think she missed her sophomore year as well, pretty remarkable what this kid’s accomplished,” he said.

Carlson said that the team was ready to avenge their lost undefeated season.

“We knew they were going to come in confident, so we came in confident as well,” she said.

It was another balanced scoring effort for the Lady Knights. Ja’Kahla Craft led everyone with 19 points. Johnson had 15, Carlson also scored 15, Abby Hoselton scored 12 and Ava Haus scored 10.

STMA improved to 18-2 with the victory, winning a fourth consecutive game.

Edina

On Feb. 10, the Lady Knights traveled to Edina and handed out a rout similar to the first meeting between the teams during the holiday season.

STMA dominated the game by going on a 22-2 run in the first half, eventually building a 43-15 lead by the time halftime rolled around.

With the game in hand early, the Lady Knights got some valuable playing time for the players on their bench. The team finished with 26 assists.

Haus led the team in points with 23. Craft was next in line with 19. Cail Jahnke scored 11 points and Hoselton had 10.

The Lady Knights played Feb. 13 at home against Eden Prairie. They hosted Blaine on Feb. 14. Both games were after press deadline. They travel to Buffalo for a game on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. with their big rival.