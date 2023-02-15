Knights boys basketball lose 4th straight

The Knights lost a couple more games to Wayzata and Edina, falling to 8-11.

STMA struggled on offense against Wayzata on Feb. 7, scoring just 19 points in the first half. The defense kept the Knights in the game, holding Wayzata to just 27 points.

The second half was a different story, as Wayzata outscored the Knights 49-27, pulling away to win the game by 30 points at 76-46.

In defeat, the Knights had just one player in double figures as Landon Riebel had 14 points.

Edina

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Knights traveled to Edina looking for a win over the Hornets but lost again by a score of 57-48.

It was a lower scoring first half, and the Knights went to the break down 26-18. In the second half, both teams scored more points, but Edina stayed ahead of the Knights in that regard as well, outscoring them 31-30.

Colton Demarais scored 14 points to lead the Knights.

The Knights played at Eden Prairie on Monday night, after press deadline. They host Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., and host Champlin Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.