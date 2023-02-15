Osseo boys basketball go 1 and 1 in tough week

Osseo boys basketball found one win amid a series of two tight games last week. Osseo beat Champlin Park on Feb. 7, then lost to Rogers on Feb. 9.

Champlin Park

Osseo started the week with a big win on the road against Champlin Park, who they beat 51-45 on Feb. 7. The Orioles won the night in big part due to a strong first half. They led 28-20 at halftime.

Champlin Park came back with purpose in the second half, outscoring Osseo 25-23. The hosts did not, however, manage to close the gap created in the first half.

De’Mari Larkins led Osseo’s nine scoring players with 14 points. Ty Swanson was close behind, adding another 13 points for the Orioles.

Rogers

Osseo’s week ended on a hard-fought game which the Orioles fell on the wrong side of, losing 60-62 to Rogers. In a game of thin margins, Osseo scored just one less point than Rogers in each half. Rogers led 34-33 at halftime, then outscored Osseo 28-27 in the second half.

Osseo also had the game’s top two scorers, with Larkins scoring 18 and Aaron Smith scoring 16. Osseo ended the week with a 7-6 conference record, 10-10 overall this season.

Osseo boys basketball played two games this week. They traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Wednesday, Feb. 15, (after deadline) and hosted Spring Lake Park on Friday, Feb. 17.