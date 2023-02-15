STMA wrestling are conference champs, girls announce state qualifiers

This last week the Knights had finished up their regular season. The varsity had their final dual of the year on Feb. 9. It was against Wayzata.

This Lake Conference dual had been for the conference championship. STMA won the dual by a score of 45-24 to earn their fourth consecutive Lake Conference Championship.

The Knights had been out three regular starters (Parker Janssen, Jed Wester and Noah Torgerson) for the event.

The dual started off with a win from Lincoln Robideau. Chase Mills lost a close decision to a familiar rival Luke Koenen. Mason Mills picked back up the team with a win at 120lbs.

Freshman Gavin Jackson stepped into the lineup at 126lbs against the #2 ranked Swensen from Wayzata. Jackson fought a tough battle and gave up a technical fall as the clock expired.

Ian Schultz bumped up one weight class and pinned his Wayzata opponent. Landon Robideau earned a technical fall at 138lbs.

Eli Davis earned a big win at 145lbs, Evan Wicklund bumped into the line-up at 152lbs and fell to the #3 wrestlers at 152lbs. Jarrett Wadsen bumped up and earned a fall at 160lbs. Bennett Eicher stepped into the lineup and was pinned by the Wayzata backup. Bryon Sauvy lost a major decision to the #1 ranked 170lbs wrestler.

Tyson Hentges, Myles Dehmer and Logan Torkelson ended the dual with three consecutive victories to earn the Knights their Conference Championship.

Next up, the Knights will turn to the Team Section tournament at Rogers High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. At the time of this article, team seeds have not been released. However, with STMA defeating the other top ranked teams in the section, they are hoping for a number one seed.

Wayzata has defeated the other six teams in the section, likely earning them the #2 seed. Action kicks off at 10 a.m. with the quarterfinal round. The semis are set for 11:30 a.m. and the finals are set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Junior Varisty

The Junior Varsity had concluded their season with two ending tournaments. The first was the Lake Conference Junior Varsity tournament.

Congratulations to finalists: Eli Schultz, Brody Bergeron, Cody Dixon, Tate Tolifson, Nathan Lenneman, Peyton Preston, Evan Wicklund, and Caleb Matheson.

Their final event was a large 20 team junior varsity tournament in Janesville. The JV won the tournament with a score of 290 to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s 138.0 points.

Those finalists included Schultz, Joe Scully, Owen LaRose, Bergeron, Gavin Jackson, Grant Bergeron, Tyson Newman, Tolifson, Henrik Sperlazza, Wicklund, Max O’Sullivan, Matheson, Jack Sellman, and Blake Underwood.

Girls team

Lastly, the STMA Girls wrestling team competed in their inaugural section tournament. This is the second year the girls wrestlers had a section tournament in Minnesota.

This growing sport had thus expanded their competitive process for the state tournament. Girls wrestling has one class in Minnesota.

For sections, the MSHSL had created ‘super sections’ where they paired together two sections, based on the boys competitive section alignments.

STMA is in section 5 and was paired with section 8 for their section tournament. All schools in Minnesota who are in section 5 or section 8 (A, AA and AAA) were seeded and bracketed for the section event.

The Knights had 11 wrestlers for the 12 weight classes (missing a wrestler at 107lbs). The top two from each weight class qualified for the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on March 3.

The Knights placed all 11 wrestlers. Ava Schultz (fifth, 100lbs), Kaci Brannan (fourth, 114lbs), Drew Bushard (second, 120lbs), Claire Kvant (second, 126lbs), Kennedy O’Connell (first, 132lbs), Rachel Heil (third at 138lbs), Hannah Kvant (first, 145lbs), Sadie Strait (third, 152lbs), Mylin Lemke (second, 165lbs), Maggie Steele (second, 185lbs), and Lily Hamilton (third, 235lbs).

State qualifiers include Bushard, Kvant, O’Connell, Kvant, Lemke and Steele.