Osseo boys hockey gets goals but faces 2 losses

Osseo boys hockey played two games last week, resulting in two tough losses. The Orioles played Totino-Grace on Feb. 9, then hosted St. Louis Park on Feb. 11.

Totino-Grace

Osseo came out on the wrong side of an eventful matchup with Totino-Grace last Thursday, losing 2-5 at the Brooklyn Park Activity Center.

The seven-goal night started quietly, as neither side managed to score in the first period despite sharing a total of 24 shots on goal. There were 26 shots in the second period and Totino-Grace were the first to turn one into a goal, scoring in the 11th minute.

It was 0-1 in favor of Totino-Grace at the start of the third period, but that quickly changed. Eli Paloranta scored Osseo’s first of the night in the eighth minute, only to then have the hosts answer with two goals of their own.

Kameron Konsela then scored on a power play to give Osseo a second goal, now behind 2-3. Totino-Grace were once again reawakened, scoring two late goals to ensure the kept the win at home. Both goals were against an empty net.

St. Louis Park

Osseo then had a chance to return home and host a non-conference opponent in the form of St. Louis Park on Saturday. The visitors won 3-2.

St. Louis Park, dominating the first period’s shots 15-8, scored the only goal of the first period in the 15th minute. Osseo answered back with two goals in the second period, both by Jacob Bodin, coming in the third and 16th minutes. Alec Bjork assisted both goals, while Eli Larson also assisted the second goal.

Osseo’s lead did not last, however, as St. Louis Park then scored two goals of their own in the third period, concluding this meeting of Orioles with a hard-fought win over Osseo.

The Orioles ended the week with a 5-7 conference record and a 10-14 overall record this season.

Osseo boys hockey played one game to end their regular season, traveling to Southwest Christian/Richfield on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (after press deadline).