Maple Grove, Osseo skiers compete at section championship

Both the Maple Grove and Osseo Nordic skiing teams competed in the Section 5 championships on Feb. 8 at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley. While both teams performed well in multiple categories, neither team qualified for state. Individually, however, Maple Grove’s Savannah Krull did qualify for state.

Freestyle

Jake Mattson led Osseo’s performance in the boys freestyle category, finishing 17th overall with 64 points, just 16 behind the category’s highest finisher. He had a combined time of 29 minutes, 55 seconds.

Osseo boys were further represented by Quinland Rundquist in 25th place, Matt Trzynka in 27th, Gabriel Arends in 29th, and Erik Williams-Heim in 36th.

Meanwhile, Riley Mildebrandt led the Crimson’s representatives in boys freestyle with a 20th place finish and 61 points. He was joined by Kenton Prudhomme in 23rd place, Mason Reitmeier in 26th, Ladd Timothy in 28th, and Jedd Fehr in 48th.

Maple Grove’s Savannah Krull led the way for the Crimson in the girls freestyle category, finishing third with 78 points.

Maple Grove’s Kaci Roeber finished in 16th place, while Dani Ashpole finished in 17, Gabbi Ashpole in 19th, and Carolyn Leach in 27th.

Maria Hoff led the way for Osseo in the girls freestyle category, finishing in 29th place with 52 points. She was joined by Teresa Shah in 35th place, Gianna Vecellio in 44th, Natty Rundquist in 47th, and Katie Hasse in 52nd.

Classic

Mildebrandt thrived in the boys classic category for Maple Grove, finishing 15th of 63 competitors. Fellow Crimson skier Prudhomme finished in 17th, while Reitmeier finished in 27th, Timothy in 30th, and Fehr in 43rd.

Mattson led the pack for Osseo in the boys classic category, finishing in 20th. Quinlan Rundquist finished in 25th place, Arends in 28th, Trzynka in 29th, and Williams-Heim in 41st.

Maple Grove showed brightly in the girls classic category as Krull finished third with a time of 16:39.

Gabbi Ashpole finished 16th, Dani Ashpole finished 19th, Roeber finished 20th, and Leach finished 27th.

The Osseo girls were led in the standings by Shah, who finished 32nd. Hoff finished 33rd, Vecellio finished 43rd, Natty Rundquist finished 50th, and Hasse finished 53rd.

Relays

The relay category included two parts. First, teams took part in a relay heat of seven teams. The best six teams qualified for the final round.

AJ Miller and Coin Vaughn won their group with a time of 11:10. Maple Grove’s Matthew Broderson and Josh Rungsmuth were close behind, finishing with a time of 11:17.

Osseo then finished fourth in the final group with a time of 11:56, while Maple Grove finished fifth with a time of 12:11. Coon Rapids won the final group.

The action played out similarly in the girls relay category. Hadley Sarkala and Sierra Krull won their initial heat for Maple Grove, while Osseo finished just behind then through Kendel Poppe-Boehm and Camille Friden.

Maple Grove then finished second in the final round with a time of 13:48, which tied them with first place Coon Rapids. Coon Rapids, however, earned three more points than the Crimson and won.

Osseo finished fourth in that group with a time of 14.12.

Team results

The Osseo boys finished seventh on the team standings with 324 points. Maple Grove boys finished in eighth place with 321 points.

Maple Grove girls finished in third place on the team standings with 363 points. The Osseo girls finished eighth with 285 points.