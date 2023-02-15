Crimson boys hockey sweep Andover in eventful 2nd chapter of series

With the regular season nearing its end, Maple Grove boys hockey showed up in a big 3-2 win against Andover on Saturday, Feb. 11. It was a chance for the Crimson to assert themselves as amongst the best in the Northwest Suburban conference, and perhaps beyond, at the Maple Grove Community Center.

This meeting of top-10 talent started on an intense note as both teams looked to make the most of their second game against one another this season. Maple Grove won the first meeting 4-1.

The Crimson scored first through Grant Leneau, who let loose with a long range shot, managing to rocket the puck past the goaltender in the 10th minute of the first period. It was the period’s only goal, despite both teams making 13 shots on goal.

The number of chances dropped in the second period but the goal count did not. Andover scored first, tying things up in the fifth minute after a clever series of angular passes allowed a surprise close range shot on goal.

Maple Grove got right back in it three minutes later, however, after Lucas Busch launched in a goal from distance on a power play. The Crimson led 2-1 at the second intermission.

Andover answered the call again at the start of the third period, scoring in the third minute through intelligent skating and movement of the puck in a crowded zone.

It came down to Busch once again, as the junior forward made good use of space and rushed on to an incoming pass before slotting home the night’s last goal in the 12th minute. It marked Andover’s first loss since Jan. 5, a period spanning 37 days. That loss was the other game against Maple Grove.

Jack Kernan led on assists, creating the first two Maple Grove goals, while Ty Patefield and Blake Steenerson assisted the winning goal. The victory left Maple Grove with a 12-3-1 conference record, 17-5-1 overall.

Maple Grove boys hockey played two games to end their regular season. The Crimson hosted Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after press deadline. They then traveled to St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, Feb. 18.