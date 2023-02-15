Knights boys hockey shows improvement against conference foes, beat St. Cloud

The Knights hockey team lost two of three games, falling to Wayzata and Eden Prairie and beating St. Cloud to end the week on a high note.

STMA lost to Wayzata on Feb. 7 by a score of 4-1, an improvement on the 9-0 loss taken earlier in the season.

The Knights scored first on the Trojans, getting a goal from Dylan Fischer (Leyton Punton) in the opening period to lead 1-0 after the first period.

The Trojans tied the game in the second period and proceeded to score three more times in the third period to pull away for the victory.

Noah Sutlief made 38 saves on 42 shots for the Knights.

Eden Prairie

The Knights traveled to Eden Prairie on Feb. 9 and fell 5-2 in a road loss. STMA scored first again on a goal by Caleb Waller (Jacob Rokala, Tyler Jordan) in the first period, but the Eagles tied the game before the period was over.

Eden Prairie scored twice in the second period. One goal came with the man advantage, and the other came in a shorthanded situation. The Eagles led 3-1 after two periods.

Two more goals came in the third period to put the Eagles ahead 5-1. Jake Dinius (Nick Neutgens, Alex Hernandez) scored for the Knights to cap off the evening in a 5-2 loss.

Owen Westerman made 30 saves on 35 shots.

St. Cloud

Saturday, Feb. 11, saw the Knights travel to St. Cloud for a road contest out of conference. STMA came away with a 4-1 win on the afternoon.

Just 18 seconds into the game, Jordan (Waller) broke the ice with a goal to give the Knights a 1-0 lead for the third time in as many games.

Punton (Zak Wise, Reme Lobitz) scored the first of two goals later in the period to double the lead for the Knights. Punton’s second goal (Rokala) came in the second period, giving the team a 3-0 lead at the time.

Caleb Waller (Jordan) scored in the third period to put the win away.

Sutlief made 24 saves in the win.

The Knights played Elk River/Zimmerman on Feb. 14, after press deadline. They host Edina on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., and finish the regular season by hosting Minnetonka on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.