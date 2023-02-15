Champlin Park boys Nordic ski qualify for state

Nordic skiing section meets took place this past week with teams and athletes looking to make one final push to the state meet

The Section 5 meet was on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley.

The Champlin Park boys advanced to state with a second-place finish as a team behind Blaine.

Senior Tyler Kyes was third in the boys classic race, finishing with a time of 14:15. Senior Ethan Ibarra was fifth at 14:21. Freshman Sameul Kyes (13th, 15:31) and junior Charles Hibbs (14th, 15:39) also finished in the top 15. Tyler Kyes was also third in the freestyle competition. Ibarra was seventh.

The relay team of Ezra Severin and Chase Poston will also be going to state with a qualifying time.

The Champlin Park girls came in fourth place as a team with 355 points. The state-qualifying spots went to Elk River/Zimmerman in first (388 points) and Irondale in second (366 points).

Sophomore Abigail Hibbs qualified individually for the Rebels, finishing ninth in the girls freestyle competition with a time of 33:34. Senior Rachel Miller just missed out in 11th place.

The 2023 MSHSL Nordic Ski State Meet will be held Feb. 15 and 16 at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik.