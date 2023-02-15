Weiser ties record, RiverHawks advance with 4-0 win

The RiverHawks won their opening round game in the section tournament by a score of 4-0 over Osseo/Park Center on Feb. 11 at the Roseville Ice Arena. Goalie Jadyn Weiser recorded shutout number 16, tying her with Anna LaRose for the most in team history.

In the first period, Adrienne Hansen scored on the power play for North Wright County’s first goal. In the last two minutes of the period, Ava Schendt scored to make it a 2-0 game after one period.

Neither team scored in the second period, so the 2-0 lead carried over to the third period. In the third, Josie Vankuyk scored during a shorthanded situation, extending the lead to 3-0. Vankuyk scored again late in the game to make the final score 4-0.

Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the Roseville Ice Arena provided a great atmosphere.

“Our last game against Centennial was not our greatest, so we’re excited to have a chance at revenge,” she said.

With the win, the RiverHawks advanced to the semifinal round of the section tournament. They faced Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Feb. 14, after press deadline.