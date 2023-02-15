Open in App
Stevensville, MT
See more from this location?
KPAX

Bitterroot Health expanding services in Stevensville, adding Darby

By Missoula Current,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5N0K_0koKrhZh00

HAMILTON - An effort to design and build a number of healthcare facilities across the West will bring several projects to Montana, including a 20,000-square-foot expansion of Bitterroot Health in Stevensville and a facility planned in Darby.

The Neenan Co., a design and construction firm with a national presence, said the Stevensville project is expected to finish by the middle of this year.

“The new clinic will include comprehensive imaging services, from CT and DEXA scans to ultrasound and mammography screenings, and physical therapy featuring a hydrotherapy pool,” the company said in a statement. “The project will also include administrative and conference space.”

The company also plans to update the 45,000-square-foot community hospital in Deer Lodge. The project, which includes a small expansion, will enable the hospital to expand its care programs by adding cardiac rehabilitation, respiratory therapy and infusion services.

“Neenan will be breaking ground on another Bitterroot Health clinic location in Darby in spring 2023, with more locations to come,” Neenan said. “Bitterroot Health aims to expand its footprint in the region with clinics that provide greater accessibility for the community alongside the flagship critical access hospital in Hamilton.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
Here Montana brings people opportunity to get outside
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Target Range School parents leery about four-day school week
Potomac, MT2 days ago
Wind, cold prompt Missoula's Snowbowl to close
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Welcome Home Baby’ program provides help for Missoula County parents
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Flight delay, cancellation reported at Missoula airport
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Mountain Line, MRA to meet, begin Brooks Street design
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Missoula to consider accepting Ten Spoon Winery conservation easement
Missoula, MT7 days ago
Missoula Police Department warns drivers of ‘whiteout’ conditions
Missoula, MT1 day ago
City’s vision for Scott Street district could include new property
Missoula, MT5 days ago
Early recommendations of Midtown Master Plan expected next week
Missoula, MT6 days ago
2 people arrested in Missoula in ‘emergency health hazard’ incident
Missoula, MT7 days ago
UPDATE: 12-year-old Missoula boy reported missing found safe
Missoula, MT6 days ago
Missoula florist gives Santa's Workshop a run for its money on Valentine's Day
Missoula, MT7 days ago
Missoula home invasion incident moves to County Attorney's Office for review
Missoula, MT6 days ago
Law enforcement: Man killed during Clinton store hostage situation
Clinton, MT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy