Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to headline Beach It! festival in Virginia Beach

The lineup for Virginia Beach’s new country music festival, Beach It!, will feature a mix of top-of-the-charts artists and up-and-coming Nashville stars.

The three-day festival, June 23 through 25, will feature two stages.

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning at The Attic at Waterman’s, where Live Nation’s president of country touring, Brian O’Connell, said Beach It! would be the largest country music festival in the mid-Atlantic.

Alana Springsteen, a Virginia Beach native and budding country singer, read the list of the festival’s acts.

Headliners

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Additional main stage performers

Riley Green

Jo Dee Messina

Kip Moore

Megan Moroney

Brothers Osborne

Jameson Rodgers

Dee Jay Silver

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Cole Swindell

Lily Rose

Hailey Whitters

Second stage: Up-and-coming artists

Chayce Beckham

George Birge

Tyler Braden

Ben Burgess

Mackenzie Carpenter

Ashland Craft

Madeline Edwards

Erin Kinsey

Pillbox Patti

Peytan Porter

Aaron Raitiere

Beach It! and its star power is the reversal of a recent trend — music festivals leaving Virginia Beach instead of arriving. The Patriotic Festival announced in 2021 that it would be moving to Norfolk after delivering 17 years of performances, including some big names in country music.

The same year, Virginia Beach’s preeminent music producer, Pharrell Williams, pulled his Something in the Water festival out of his hometown , citing the city’s “ toxic energy ” after a police officer shot and killed his cousin Donovon Lynch. He moved the fan-favorite event to Washington, D.C.

But Williams’ festival is returning to Virginia Beach on April 28 through 30, though no lineup has been released yet.

Bryan’s musical repertoire includes songs such as “Drunk On You,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” and the collaborative smash hit he released with Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo, “This Is How We Roll.” Miranda Lambert is known for her “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Bluebird,” and Rhett has chart toppers such as “Die A Happy Man” and “It Goes Like This.”

Three-day Beach It! passes start at $249 and will go on sale for Hampton Roads residents and military members at 10 a.m. Saturday; for the general public, sales start Tuesday. Tickets will be available at the box office of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

