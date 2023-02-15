Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Daily News

Man, 68, arrested for aiming assault rifle at strangers on Brooklyn street, threatening to shoot

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News,

8 days ago

An unhinged 68-year-old man has been arrested for walking down a Brooklyn street with an assault rifle threatening to shoot everyone in sight, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Michael Stevens was spotted walking with the .22-caliber rifle near the Newkirk Plaza train station in Flatbush about 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday before he burst into Plaza Grocery, threatening a handful of customers and workers inside.

“He pulled a gun on everybody. It was a big gun,” said one Plaza Grocery worker, who wished not to be named. “Everyone tried to run.”

Before entering the store, Stevens allegedly pulled the gun on several people outside near a flower shop.

“He was just wandering around with it. He wasn’t trying to hide it,” the worker said. “He was pulling it on kids and he put it right in the face of a woman. At first everyone thought it was a toy, but it was real.”

A worker at a neighboring store took heroic action, the employee said.

“He grabbed [Stevens] from behind and screamed, ‘Take his gun! Take his gun!’ And someone did,” the employee said. “A second later, the police came.”

“I’ll kill everybody! I’ll kill the police!” Stevens said, according to the worker.

His rifle, it turned out, was not loaded. There was no magazine attached, the worker said.

“[We] responded immediately and were able to safely make an arrest!” tweeted NYPD Deputy Inspector Bruce Ceparano, the commanding officer of the 70th Precinct. “Outstanding job!”

Cops charged Stevens with menacing and gun possession. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

Stevens lives about a block from the grocery store.

“We know him from the area, but he’s usually normal,” the still-shocked worker said. “Then he’s acting crazy. I don’t know what happened to him.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SEE IT: NYPD cops wrestle ‘Dirty Harry’-size revolver from customer in Bronx deli
Bronx, NY3 hours ago
Bronx girl, 7, stabbed more than dozen times by unhinged grandmother lost third of her blood
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Teen subway surfer busted climbing on back of Queens train
Queens, NY6 hours ago
Hate crime charge for NYC woman nabbed in SoHo restaurant gay pride rainbow flag fire; ‘All fake!’ she yells in court
New York City, NY1 day ago
Woman stabs 7-year-old granddaughter in Bronx, leaving her clinging to life, cops say
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Burglar climbs through second-floor window of Manhattan FDNY firehouse, tussles with Bravest
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Boy, 15, dies subway surfing on train crossing NYC’s Williamsburg Bridge as girlfriend watches in horror: ‘I just don’t want it to happen again’
New York City, NY2 days ago
Hunter College High School adds entrance exam date following outrage from Jewish families over conflict with Passover
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC Mayor Adams defends friendship with pro-Trump radio host Sid Rosenberg: ‘Everyone want to cancel people’
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy