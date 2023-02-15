Prominent far-right activist Teddy Von Nukem died by suicide: report

Tiki-torch-carrying Charlottesville protester Teddy Von Nukem has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report.

Missouri’s Bradford Funeral Home confirmed the right-wing activist’s death on Jan. 30. The 35-year-old died by suicide the week he was due in court for smuggling fentanyl across the southern border, according to the Daily Beast.

An Arizona judge issued a warrant for Von Nukem’s arrest the day he died behind his Hartshorn, Mo., home. A coroner reportedly claimed Von Nukem — formerly Ted Landrum — left written evidence of his intentions to die.

“Suicide notes were found at the scene, left for law enforcement and his children, however handwriting was somewhat inconsistent,” according to the Daily Beast.

Von Nukem became one of the faces of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, N.C., where white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched to protect statues of Confederate leaders . Many held torches and protested the Great Replacement Theory.

The rally became a flashpoint in Donald Trump’s presidency after the former leader said there were “very fine people” marching with both antifascism protesters and neo-Nazis.

Charlottesville-based reporter Molly Conger — who identified Von Nukem as part of a gang that assaulted a Black counter-demonstrator in her hometown — first announced his death on Twitter Tuesday.

Von Nukem’s obituary recalls “a different type of fellow (who) had different views of things.”

According to the funeral home obit, which was no longer online Tuesday night, he was the father of four girls — the oldest of whom is 8 years old. Von Nukem also had a 6-month-old son. Bedford Funeral Home said his body was cremated.