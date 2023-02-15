Wolves lead wire to wire in season opening win over Mountain Lions

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — After scoring three goals in the game’s first five minutes, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team never looked back and earned a 19-10 victory over Young Harris College at Setzler Field, last week.

Tristan Nicholson (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) had the distinct honor of opening the season scoring for the Wolves, while Sam Parent (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) rifled home goal No. 2. Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) scored the third and fifth goals of the game for Newberry, and Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) netted three of his four goals by the end of the first quarter. At the end of one, the Wolves held a 7-2 advantage over the Mountain Lions.

The teams played to a stalemate in the second quarter, each putting up a four-spot on the scoreboard. Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) fired home two of his team-best five goals on the night in the quarter with a Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario Canada) goal sandwiched between; all three of the goals were on the man-advantage after a slew of Young Harris penalties. Shane Halliwell (Cambridge, Ontario Canada) rounded out the first-half scoring for Newberry to maintain the Wolves’ five-goal advantage, 11-6.

The Wolves quickly extended their lead to six just 13 seconds into the third quarter thanks to Reed’s third goal.

Reed would score his fourth goal of the night later in the quarter, but not before James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) scored his first collegiate goal. Ryan soon after scored off a Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) feed to put Newberry up eight, and Ryan then assisted on the aforementioned fourth goal for Reed.

Thompson increased the Newberry lead to 10, 16-6, scoring another man-up goal with 41 seconds remaining in the third.

Early in the fourth, Reed scored a man-advantage goal after a Mountain Lion cross-checking penalty carried over. It’s the second time Reed has reached the five-goal mark in his career, and gives him a program-record 76 for his career.

Osorio tacked on his second career goal with nine minutes remaining, and Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) scored another man-up goal for Newberry – the team’s sixth of the game – which was the final goal of the night for either team to give the Wolves a 19-10 triumph.

Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) and Brock Strong (Clarington, Ontario, Canada) both scooped up six ground balls for the Wolves, followed closely by Reed, Ryan, Travassos and Colby Rogers’ (East Islip, N.Y.) four each. As a team, Newberry won 19 of 31 faceoffs and caused 17 Young Harris turnovers.