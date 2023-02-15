Open in App
East Palestine, OH
YAHOO!

Charges dropped against NewsNation reporter arrested at Gov. DeWine press conference

By Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch,

8 days ago
Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday that his office is dropping the charges against a NewsNation reporter who was arrested while covering the train derailment...
