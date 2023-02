New Orleans Police say a confrontation between drivers resulted in gunfire on the Westbank early this morning.

"Victim involved in road rage incident when armed suspect shot him," according to an initial police report. "Victim suffered gunshot wound and was transported to local hospital."

NOPD says it happened just before 4:00am in the 1800 block of Hendee Street.

No word on the condition of the 34-year-old male victim.

"Investigation into the incident is ongoing."