Lucy Hale Styles Black Denim With Louis Vuitton Hobo Bag, Celine Belt & Classic Leather Boots

By Aaron Royce,

8 days ago
Lucy Hale chose a contemporary style to her coffee run — with a touch of bohemian luxury.

While in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Hale was spotted walking to her car in a pair of high-waisted black denim jeans. Paired with a simple white T-shirt, the “Hating Game” star’s fray-hemmed set was paired with an equally dark trucker jacket. Hale finished her outfit with a gold-buckled Celine belt, as well as a watch, layered rings and small hoop earring — plus a thin blue diamond-shaped pendant necklace.

Hale’s outfit also gained a luxurious boost from her choice of handbag — a curved Louis Vuitton sling crossbody style, featuring two-toned brown leather covered in the French brand’s signature “LV” monogram.

When it came to footwear, Hale opted to complete her relaxed outfit with versatile boots. The “Pretty Little Liars” star slipped on a black leather set with faintly shiny uppers, complete with closed toes and thick 2-3-inch angled heels. The pair added a slick finish to her outfit, while remaining edgy and versatile to pair with a range of ensembles.

Hale’s footwear choices veer between edgy and contemporary. The “Fantasy Island” actress ‘ red carpet choices often include pointed-toe and platform pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood — plus affordable pairs from Chinese Laundry, Sam Edelman and Aldo. Her off-duty styles frequently features loafers and slides from brands including Gucci, Celine and Bernardo, as well as M.Gemi, Zodiac and Birkenstock sandals. Hale’s also become known for her stylish workout looks over the years, worn with sporty sneakers from Nike, Avre and Adidas, among numerous athletic brands.

PHOTOS: Discover Hale’s top athleisure outfits in the gallery.

