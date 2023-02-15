Report: Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Commanders OC Job

He and one other person are reportedly the only two scheduled to be interviewed.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will interview for the Commanders ’ OC position Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the position Tuesday, and Washington has no other candidates scheduled for interviews.

Bieniemy’s name has been a common candidate for NFL coaching jobs in years past, thanks to his role in Kansas City’s explosive offense. He has been with the franchise since 2013 and was promoted to OC in ’18. Since then, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won two MVP awards, and the team has won two Super Bowls. This is in no small part thanks to having generational talents like Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but Bieniemy’s coaching can’t be ignored.

Washington is in sore need of even a fraction of that kind of success on offense. The team fired former OC Scott Turner in January after the team averaged just 19 points per game this past season and was the only team in the NFC East to not make the postseason at 8-8-1.

Watch the NFL with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.