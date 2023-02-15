Open in App
San Diego, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

House destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire: SDFD

By Amber Coakley,

8 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A house in the Mountain View neighborhood was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities received a call around 1:40 a.m. reporting a structure fire behind Home Depot.

Man fatally struck by vehicle on Pacific Highway

According to Chris Babler, a battalion chief with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, responding units discovered a heavy blaze coming from the front of a single-story home located at 4424 Ocean View Blvd.

Babler said this boarded up residence was known to be occupied by squatters, which prompted firefighters to aggressively search the inside of the home. Fire officials say no one was found and there were no injuries related to the incident.

According to SDFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes but the home was completely destroyed.

Babler said the fire “does look suspicious” at this time.

The San Diego Police Department was also on the scene and is investigating the cause of blaze.

Anyone with information related to the fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

