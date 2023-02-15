Police launch inquiry into racial abuse aimed at Troy Deeney

Police are investigating a report of racial abuse aimed against Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney by one of the club’s own supporters.

In a statement, the Sky Bet Championship side said Deeney and a number of fans reported hearing the 34-year-old being subjected to racist abuse after the full-time whistle of Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City.

West Midlands Police said the allegations involved abuse directed at former Watford striker Deeney by a fan in a home section of St Andrew’s.

The force said in a statement: “We are working with Birmingham City FC including reviewing CCTV footage. There is no place for racism in football or society in general.”

The Birmingham City statement said of the abuse: “The club captain and those inside St Andrew’s identified this as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower when players were leaving the field of play towards the players’ tunnel.

“This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the club will assist in their investigation.

“Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that, yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information including mobile phone footage is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force website or alternatively call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/183391/23.