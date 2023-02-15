Grains lower, Livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 20.75 cents at $7.7250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5.25 cents at $6.7825 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 9 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 17 cents at 15.2175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.6230 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .95 cent at $1.8757 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 10.40 cents at $.8612 a pound.

