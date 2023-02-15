French football club Nice file police complaint about a porn film made in their stadium

Football club OGC Nice filed a complaint with police after pornography was allegedly filmed inside their stadium.



It happened while a game was taking place, no less, with the club reportedly claiming that an adult film had been shot during Nice’s match against Lille at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on January 29.

According to French publication RMC , the club became aware of the incident after fans alerted them to a film being recorded while the match was ongoing.

The club has now filed a complaint along with the company that operates the Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice Eco Stadium, which took issue with an “association of the image of the stadium with pornographic activity”.

Details emerged of the incident on social media, while the Daily Mail is reporting allegations that French porn actress Laure Raccuzo carried out sexual acts in the stadium toilets after propositioning fans during the match.

Nice are said to have discovered the video on the Monday after the game, before filing complaints with the police a day later. The club are now reported to be considering legal proceedings.

It’s a bizarre incident, but it’s not the first time that a porn film created in an unusual place has made headlines this year.

A woman who made a porn film in a Travelodge recently spoke out against "discrimination" she said she has faced . Lacey Amour, 23, from Newport, Wales, has defended herself against backlash that occured when a porn film shot at one of the chain's hotels at Newcastle's Cobalt Business Park began circulating online.

Travelodge said it was investigating the breach of terms, which state that guests cannot '[conduct] commercial activity or activity that seeks to gain profit without written consent'.

Elsewhere, a recently Serbian MP resigned after being found to have watched pornography in parliament . Zvonimir Stević, a Serbian MP for the Socialist Party, was filmed watching sexually explicit content on his phone while the country’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke during a debate.

