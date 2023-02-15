‘Extrapolations’: Catastrophic Climate Change Forecasts Bleak Future In Apple TV + Limited Series

The future is looking terribly bleak in the trailer for Extrapolations , a new limited series arriving on Apple TV+ this March.

From writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns, Extrapolations introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Watch The Trailer For ‘Extrapolations’

Check out the trailer below:

First of all — the cast for this is out of this world! Talk about a powerful ensemble cast. The series stars (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Y’all know how much we love Yara Shahidi and Forest Whitaker, but we were absolutely charmed by MaameYaa Boafo when she was doing press for Bluff City Law. We’re excited for this one.

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winner The Morning Show, and AFI Award-winning series Pachinko.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut soon on Apple TV+, including Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, The Big Door Prize, Schmigadoon! season two, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, The Last Thing He Told Me, The Afterparty season two, City on Fire, Swagger season two, Ted Lasso season three and more.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, Extrapolations will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

Will you be watching?