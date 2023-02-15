Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress in 2023

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

More and more people are looking to CBD gummies to help manage anxiety symptoms (or simply relax after a long day).

But the CBD industry is large and filled with companies whose products might not be all they promise — so what makes the best CBD gummies for anxiety, and how do you find the right brand for you?

Several factors can be used to measure the quality of a CBD company and the products they have to offer. We've used them to come up with the best CBD gummies for anxiety, including:

Keep reading to see more about our criteria for the best CBD brands and why these companies made the cut.

Our Top 10 Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Many companies are making quality CBD products, but when push comes to shove, these top ten particularly stand out.

Best Overall CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Zatural Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Zatural

As its name suggests, Zatural's CBD gummies are pretty close to natural, giving people who struggle with anxiety and watch what they eat one less thing to worry about.

The company boasts no use of fillers, additives, binders, or lubricants and only amplifies its ingredients with things like natural berry extract to add color and flavor. Plus, the star of the show—the company's hemp—is sustainably-sourced, contributing to an overall healthier manufacturing process.

The final product winds up being vegan-friendly, gluten-free, kosher, and allergen-free. And third-party testing allows concerned customers to check in on those claims, with Zatural's lab work proving the CBD gummies are safe and up to standards.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Sustainably-sourced hemp

Easy-to-use dosage calculator (on the website)

Best Tasting: FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

FOCL

When it comes to broad spectrum CBD products — that is, those involving all the perks of the hemp-based compound without the THC — FOCL delivers a great gummy.

The company utilizes refreshingly few ingredients to make its non-GMO treats, which are all-natural and include several organic ingredients. The CBD gummies are also great for people on all types of diets, including those staying away from animal products and gluten.

The final product is third-party lab tested to ensure overall quality and safety. And test results are posted on every page of the website, providing easy access for any interested parties. Plus, customers loved the flavor profiles presented by the company, which uses all-natural stuff to make a treat that tastes more like a smoothie than a health supplement.

Pros:

Tasty flavor varieties

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping

Best for Daily Use: Extract Labs CBD Gummies

Extract Labs

The only thing with more organic products than Extract Labs' ingredients list might be the produce aisle at Whole Foods.

The company's mixture involves a venerable shopping list of certified organic fare, including the all-important organic hemp, which works to significantly boost the safety and overall quality of the CBD gummies.

These all-natural additives also have a reputation for naturally boosting moods and relieving stress, including spirulina and citric acid. And the turmeric involved can help reduce inflammation, making the product an excellent bet for anyone with anxiety accompanied by muscle or joint pain.

And that the company can—and does—ship internationally makes it a rare breed and one that many far-flung customers appreciate.

Pros:

All organic

Vegan-friendly

Domestically-grown hemp

Extra Strength Option: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Green Roads

Green Roads' Extra Strength CBD gummies only exist because customers loved the original product so much. And, as the old maxim says, the customers were right.

The CBD used for these gummy bears is domestically grown and extracted using safe separation methods. A third-party lab tests the final formula to ensure safety and quality. But it's not all work and no play—the gummies come in a variety of flavors that customers like the taste of.

And while the gummies include a higher dose of CBD, it doesn't mean there's a higher risk of feeling funny from the formula. As a CBD isolate, this CBD product doesn't include any other parts of the hemp plant – meaning it's entirely THC-free, which is a huge perk for many customers.

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

Variety of flavors

Best for Busy Schedules: Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies

Joy Organics

As the company's name suggests, the ingredients used in these CBD products are all-natural and almost entirely organic, including organic hemp grown in the United States, a sign of the product's overall quality. To prove it, Joy Organics has each batch of their CBD gummies third-party tested, looking for both the presence of any dangerous substances and the promised amount of CBD.

This formula is made specifically for people with hectic schedules, allowing you to just pop one at any time of day to help you relax from daily stressors. That the CBD involved is broad spectrum only adds to its wide appeal, excluding the psychoactive component of THC but leaving in all the other plant parts that give cannabidiol its magic. And customers love the flavor of the CBD gummies (produced by all-natural products), which gives the whole thing a delicious finish that doesn't taste anything like its hemp origins.

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Organic hemp

THC-free

Third-party tested

Best for Anytime Wellness: Koi CBD Gummies Anytime Balance

Koi CBD

Koi CBD prides itself on the science of its products, and its CBD gummies are no exception.

The company utilizes a unique proprietary blend that ensures the CBD is distributed evenly throughout their gummies, making for a more even effect from the CBD product. And the rest of the ingredients don't hurt either, with Koi using several natural ingredients to create a vegan-friendly and kosher product.

You can trust that the product is safe for long-term use, thanks to the extensive testing Koi CBD goes through for each batch of their CBD gummies. Products are thoroughly tested from their inception, going through a total of three third-party lab tests per process, where the overall quality and safety of the product are checked and rechecked.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Variety of sizes

Lemonade flavor

Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

CBDistillery

For those looking to cover the full spectrum of CBD's possibilities, CBDistillery offers an incredible product.

The company's CBD gummies are crafted with full spectrum CBD oil grown domestically on farms that utilize certified organic practices, giving it a safe and healthy natural boost. In addition, lab tests ordered for each CBD product batch further certify that the stuff is safe and as advertised.

Customers typically loved the strength of the gummies, complementing the company for the enhanced value it gave the product, though, at 30 mg per pop, these CBD gummies may be a bit too high of a dose for a true beginner. But otherwise, rave reviews piled up for the brand's ability to deliver on less anxiety and better sleep.

Pros:

Third-party tested

Organic hemp

Domestically produced

Best CBD Gummies for Beginners: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummy

CBDfx

CBDfx routinely finds its way on best-of lists, and for a good reason. The company goes above and beyond to ensure that all parts of its products are safe and high-quality.

For their CBD gummies, CBDfx sources organic hemp and processes it using the industry-standard CO2 method — considered among the safest extraction methods — before packaging the whole thing together with a mix of all-natural ingredients. The whole thing ends up third-party tested to ensure everything is above-board.

Customers love that these CBD gummies taste much more like berries than hemp, with little aftertaste. And the company offers a variety of options, including one with apple cider vinegar to help with digestion and metabolism, and one with spirulina and turmeric, for anyone looking for an antioxidant boost.

Pros:

Organic hemp

All-natural ingredients

Third-party tested

Great for Everyday Frustrations: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Sunday Scaries

Named after the impending feeling of doom that sets in as the work week approaches, Sunday Scaries' best CBD gummies for anxiety are crafted to help eliminate that type of issue.

The company starts strong, using organic hemp grown in Colorado, and even name-dropping the exact growers who supply them on their website. But then Sunday Scaries goes one step further, enhancing their wholesome broad spectrum CBD gummies with ingredients like vitamin D3 and vitamin B12, both known as natural mood and energy boosters.

To top it off, the products are tested by third-party labs that ensure everything advertised is going into the gummies and that the CBD products are as safe as they claim to be. Customers also love how the versatile formula helps both alleviate morning-time stress and encourage a good night's sleep.

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Third-party tested

Free shipping

Best for Sleep: Just CBD CBD Gummies for Sleep

Just CBD

It's unfortunate that many people who struggle with anxiety also struggle with getting a full night's sleep. But Just CBD's patented formula can help those customers rest easier.

The secret is that these CBD gummies also include a dose of melatonin, the compound that helps bring on the feeling of sleepiness. Still, as the combination is an all-natural source of the feeling, it doesn't leave a sluggish hangover in the morning.

Instead, customers report feeling refreshed and well-rested after eating these CBD gummies. And fans also loved the gummy bear shape of the product, which reminded them more of a childhood treat than an adult's health supplement, plus the variety of flavors in each pack.

Pros:

Wide range of strengths and sizes

Mix of different flavors

Discounts available

How We Choose Our Top 10

Several considerations go into choosing our top products, from different aspects of the manufacturing process to the ethos and intentions of the brand itself.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

The quality of most products depends on the quality of their ingredients, but that maxim goes double for CBD gummies. Hemp—the plant CBD is derived from—has particularly absorptive roots, which soak up everything in the soil around them, whether helpful nutrients or harmful chemicals.

That's why it's essential for companies to use trusted farms and farmers who utilize safe—and, preferably, organic—growing practices. Domestically-sourced hemp is particularly known for adhering to these high standards.

But organic hemp is only one part of the process. It's equally important to ensure companies use safe and tested methods to extract CBD from the hemp plant and have these procedures performed by experts in an appropriate facility.

Test Results

There are ways to make sure CBD companies follow these standards, aside from taking their word for it.

A number of lab tests are available to check the quality of the hemp being used, including measuring the amount of CBD in any given batch and flagging any dangerous substances that might find their way into the plant. Having these tests performed by a third-party, who are not connected to the CBD producers, adds an extra layer of assurance and objectivity.

Yet, despite its importance, this aspect of producing CBD gummies is still technically voluntary for companies at this point. Obviously, the businesses that go the extra mile are the ones that stand out in the field. And posting those results online shows even more commitment to quality.

Efficiency

Anxiety can cause many disruptions to daily life and is difficult enough to deal with on its own. And gambling on a product that doesn't work can only add to anxiety levels. That's why efficiency is a paramount concern.

Lab results are certainly one way to ensure a product is safe and will do what it says it will. But the old word-of-mouth method is also useful, with verified online reviews shedding light on what customers thought was worthwhile—or not—about the brand or product.

Ingredient Integrity

When talking about the best CBD gummies, the number one ingredient to think about is hemp. Since the plant can so easily absorb dangerous chemicals in the soil, it's particularly important to ensure it was grown without pesticides and using organic processes.

Yet, hemp is not the only ingredient in CBD gummies for anxiety. Often, there are a number of other things in the mix to add color, flavor, or other nutritional perks. And it's equally important to make sure these ingredients are all-natural or organic when possible, especially considering how many botanical solutions there are for things like creating better taste and texture.

Mission-Driven Brands

While CBD is now technically legal to add to any number of products, the landscape of the CBD market is still widely unregulated—and left wide-open to schemers and get-rich-quick brands hoping to cash in on a trend.

One way to weed out these less-ethically minded companies is to look for brands that focus on a bigger mission. The desire to help people, pets and the planet can speak volumes about why someone got into the business at all—and the type of quality they'll likely strive for in their products.

How Does CBD Help With Anxiety?

There are so many health claims related to CBD products that many people may think they're untrue or an exaggerated bit of marketing. But the chemical compound is actually pretty miraculous, thanks to how it interacts with the body.

Scientifically known as cannabidiol, CBD is a type of plant-based compound called a cannabinoid, and these chemicals interact directly with something in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

Made up of a network of sensors, the ECS covers nearly every part of the body, monitoring everything from temperature to hormone levels to help keep the body in a state of internal balance, called stasis. And while scientists are still figuring out the specifics, it appears that CBD works directly with these ECS receptors , helping the endocannabinoid system function faster and better overall.

Since the ECS is so expansive, CBD can help fine-tune the body's internal mechanisms for responding to nearly everything, from dry skin to depression.

And when it comes to reducing anxiety, the internal system can help in two ways. First, endocannabinoid system receptors can help ensure hormone levels are balanced to promote better mental health. And the system also speaks to the muscles of the body, helping keep them relaxed, which signals to the brain that everything's alright, leading to a cascade of other hormones that help promote peace and calmness.

How to Choose CBD Gummies for Anxiety

When picking the best CBD gummies for anxiety, there are several factors to keep in mind.

Potency

First, you'll want to consider the potency of the product. Figuring out strength can be particularly confusing when it comes to CBD products—especially tinctures—as some math is needed to determine how much CBD is in each drop or bottle. Luckily, most CBD gummies are much easier to gauge, with every gummy containing the same amount of CBD. But you should still consider how much CBD you want or need in your routine overall.

Dosage

Dosage recommendations vary by product and by person. You may want to talk to a doctor or other professional before starting a routine, especially if you already take medication or have other health conditions.

Type of CBD

You'll also want to consider whether CBD isolate, full spectrum CBD, or broad spectrum CBD is best for you. (Learn more about these types of gummies for anxiety below.)

Other Factors

Otherwise, aside from ensuring a brand is doing its best to create a safe product, it's important to consider factors like cost, taste, and what type of CBD gummies work best for your routine. Shopping around is the best way to ensure you're getting the best CBD gummies for you.

Taking CBD Gummies for the First Time

With so many products and potentially conflicting information out there, taking CBD can be just as intimidating as it is beneficial. But there are some tips that might make the practice easier to start.

Figuring out dose strength and options can be particularly confusing. The compound is typically measured out in milligrams. Anything up to 10 mg represents a more beginner dose, 20-40 mg of CBD marking a more intermediate amount, and anything higher than that is typically considered a more potent punch.

Of course, other factors like individual physiology and tolerance can come into play when determining how much CBD you should take. But it's best to start by following the dosing instructions provided by the company.

Still, even when you're taking the correct amount of CBD, you very likely may not feel the product at all . In fact, this is most people's misconception when it comes to taking CBD.

Some people may feel a slight sense of euphoria or a small body high. This can come from other parts of the hemp plant in CBD products—including, sometimes, small amounts of THC—but by and large, cannabidiol doesn't have any physical effects.

That's because CBD itself isn't a narcotic; the body's response to being more in balance is what typically produces these feel-good results. But reaching that can also take time, with some experts estimating it takes as long as 3 weeks of daily use for CBD to make its full impact.

Types of CBD

Another factor to consider when determining the best CBD gummies for you is the type of CBD being used in the product.

Typically, the compound comes in one of three forms: Full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Full Spectrum CBD and Broad Spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD contains every part of the hemp plant, including other cannabinoids and plant parts called flavonoids and terpenes, which add to things like flavor, smell, and color. Some scientists think these compounds go even further, contributing to the entourage effect , which is the heightened effect produced when all of these compounds work together. (While widely believed, this theory has yet to be conclusively proven.)

While many people like the idea of working toward the entourage effect, they either don't like or can't have one particular cannabinoid: Tetrahydrocannabinol. More commonly known as THC, this is the psychoactive compound that makes marijuana so trippy. And while trace amounts of THC are included in full spectrum CBD products, broad spectrum CBD was created to work around it, with the hemp extract altered to include every other plant part while leaving out the THC.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate goes one step further, representing nothing but the pure CBD compound. This product might be best for people with food sensitivities or who simply aren't interested in any other part of the hemp plant.

Other Ways to Deal With Anxiety and Stress

CBD gummies aren't the only CBD product on the market that can help with anxiety and stress.

Cannabidiol actually comes in many forms:

CBD tinctures, which mix CBD into a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and use a dropper to administer doses

CBD edibles, which mix the hemp plant product into everything from gummies to mints

CBD lotions or salves, which are meant to be rubbed directly into the skin.

Just as the type of CBD and the strength of CBD can make a difference in how the compound is experienced, the delivery system also impacts the kind of effects CBD may have. Experimenting with different methods of taking CBD might be helpful if CBD gummies aren't working to alleviate anxiety.

Of course, CBD isn't the only thing that can help with stress. A number of lifestyle choices have been identified to help people naturally manage their anxiety levels, including exercises like yoga and walking, mindfulness practices, and therapy. Even simply talking to a trusted friend or confidant or writing out thoughts and feelings can help someone simultaneously process their thoughts and get them out of their head, making more mental space for other things.

The main goal of these alternate methods typically involves helping the person focus on something else, whether it be an activity or even just breathing. Many methods also work by assisting people in expelling any excess energy that might otherwise be used toward fueling anxious feelings.

Frequently Asked Questions

CBD products can come with a number of questions, especially when looking for the best CBD gummies.

What mg of CBD should I take?

The recommended dosage depends entirely from person to person. How many mg of CBD you need is related to your weight, metabolism, tolerance, stage of life, and the strength and type of CBD, among many other factors.

As a general rule, anything around or below 10 mg is considered a lower dose, 20 mg-40 mg of CBD is considered an intermediate dose, and anything higher than that is considered a more potent dose.

It's typically recommended to start with the smallest dose of CBD available and slowly increase that amount as time goes on. Most companies will also include dosing instructions or additional information. And you can and should also ask your doctor for advice before starting a CBD regimen.

How many gummies do I need to take?

Again, this answer will vary depending on your situation.

Brands will include different amounts of CBD in their CBD gummies and may have different gummies that use different types of CBD (full spectrum vs. CBD isolate, etc.). How many CBD gummies you need to take depends on this information and a number of factors involving your individual physiology.

As a general rule, you should start by taking the number of gummies recommended on the product label.

Do CBD gummies for anxiety actually work?

Scientific studies on CBD make up a small, though growing, arm of research. But while a number of claims about the compound have yet to be explored, CBD's link to anxiety has been examined several times.

Studies have shown that CBD decreased both physical and psychological signs of stress in rats. And while the results seemed conclusive and telling, there have still been few, if any, experiments on the compound's use in people.

How long does it take for CBD gummies to kick in?

Like most questions related to CBD products, the answers to this one all depend. Factors include:

Whether the CBD gummies are made with full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate

How strong those concentrations are

The delivery method used

It may also depend on your tolerance, age, or even how much you've had to eat that day.

Depending on how these factors shake out, experts estimate it could take anywhere from 5 minutes to half an hour to feel the effects of CBD. But for the compound to reach its fullest potential, it may take some time to build up in the body, with around 3 weeks needed to take full effect.

How long do CBD gummies last for?

While there's more debate on how long it takes CBD to kick in, there seem to be fewer outside factors impacting how long the effects of the compound last in the body. Many experts say CBD can last anywhere from 2 to 6 hours, depending on how much was taken and the delivery method used.

Who are CBD gummies safe for?

While more evidence is needed, most experts agree that CBD gummies are safe for most healthy adults (including seniors). However, CBD products are generally not recommended for children under age 18, pregnant women, or people with certain health conditions or on certain medications.

If you have any questions about whether you should be taking CBD, you should consult with your doctor.

Should You Try CBD Gummies for Anxiety?

Anxiety can be a debilitating disorder that negatively impacts many areas of life. But there is scientific evidence that CBD may be able to help.

The compound offers a natural way to help the body and the brain better manage stress and the types of hormones, and other chemicals it sets off that can create internal imbalance. And CBD edibles are a great way to incorporate that kind of help into a regular routine.

