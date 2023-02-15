Open in App
Lumberton, NC
The Robesonian

Black History Month exhibit features local artist

By Staff report,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRbOK_0koKdC3C00
Artwork by Lumberton’s Sandi Carter will be on display at Robeson Community College throughout Black History Month. Courtesy photo

LUMBERTON — The Cultural Events Committee at Robeson Community College is highlighting artist Sandi Carter during Black History Month, with artwork she allowed to be displayed this month at the Anne Moss-Biggs Library.

Carter is a North Carolina multidisciplinary artist, working in metalsmithing, enameling and ceramics, who recently retired from the Public Schools of Robeson County after spending 28 years as a high school visual art teacher and arts education curriculum supervisor. She is a past board member of the Robeson County Arts Council and is a member of the National Art Education Association, SNAG, and the American Craft Council. She is originally from Ohio.

According to her biography, Carter’s primary medium is now clay, where wheel-thrown and slab-made pieces are each hand-painted with layers of glazes and slips. Her work is inspired by natural forms like seaweed, branches and circles.

“Circles are not just geometrical symbols, but are also what makes life possible,” Carter states in her biography. “Circles are also an intricate part of nature; time occurs in repetitive cycles in the form of days, months, and years, and seasons of the year occur in repetitive cycles of spring, summer, autumn, and winter.”

The artwork can be viewed anytime at the library in Building 4 on the campus of Robeson Community College, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the general public.

