Richie Palacios on the WBC, Puerto Rican winter ball and spring training with the Guardians (Podcast)

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com,

8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With spring training camps opening for pitchers and catchers at the end of this week, the Guardians are already seeing many players...
