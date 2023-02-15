Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
92.7 The Block

Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows

By Bilal G. Morris,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6qq0_0koKboBQ00

Source: screenshot / Twitter

A Black man’s life was changed forever after he was shot by Indianapolis Police while napping in his car parked in his grandmother’s driveway.

According to reports, on Dec. 31 around 4 a.m., Anthony Maclin (24) was asleep with a gun on his lap in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on the 3600 block of North Oxford Street.

Maclin’s grandmother, Vickie Driver didn’t recognize the vehicle parked in her driveway and she called the authorities. When Indianapolis Police arrived on the scene they saw Maclin asleep with the gun on his lap and attempted to wake him by waving their flashlights into the vehicle, then tapping on the car window. Once Maclin began to wake up he started to move around.

Edited bodycam footage, which was released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows officers then fired dozens of shots into the car, striking Maclin three times.

In the video, IMPD also added a graphic that read,” None of the cameras provided a clear view of the position of the gun after the man woke up and moved his arm.”

After shots were fired, Maclin’s grandmother realized the man police had shot was her grandson and that Maclin was in a rental car that she didn’t recognize.

“That’s my grandson,” Driver said after the shooting. I’m so sorry.”

Maclin can then be heard responding to his grandmother.

“I didn’t want to wake you guys up,” he said before he was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Anthony Maclin spent 17 days at Methodist Hospital and needed six surgeries to survive.

During a press conference this week, the family announced their filing of a tort claim notice to IMPD and the City of Indianapolis for excessive use of force and emotional distress.

“The video footage released today confirms the officers had no plan whatsoever before surrounding the car with their guns drawn,” said Maclin’s lawyer, Stephen Wagner. “Why not use other, safer methods to wake him from a distance? As a result of this lack of planning and communication, when they woke Anthony and he moved—something anyone would do when startled awake—all three officers panicked and started shouting at the same time from various positions around the car. One or more officers screamed, “Police” while another officer yelled, “Hands! Hands!” Rather than simply backing away and taking cover, the officers then opened fire for seven full seconds, firing dozens of rounds into the car.”

Wagner also pointed out that the officers never thought their lives were in danger.

“In the moments after the shooting, not one officer mentions that Anthony pointed a gun at them, even when Anthony moans, “Why did you guys shoot?” Likewise, after the shooting none of the officers used their police radio to report that Anthony threatened them with a gun before they opened fire,” said Wagner. “Instead, the officers’ actions right after the shooting are much more consistent with them feeling guilty because they realized they just needlessly and recklessly shot a man who was doing nothing wrong.”

Along with the tort claim, the family has also demanded that the unedited officer body cam footage be released and that all three officers be fired and criminally charged for their role in the shooting of Anthony Maclin.

SEE ALSO:

The Police ‘Murder’ Of Tyre Nichols: A Timeline Of Events

‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains


The post Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows appeared first on NewsOne .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
IMPD: ‘Tempers are high’ after 4-year-old boy shot inside Airbnb home
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
'We need justice' | Family questioning lack of arrest in baby girl's death in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD says domestic incident led to deadly shooting of attempted home intruder
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot while charging at IMPD officer with knife gets less than 3 years in prison
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD: 2 armed men arrested at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
1 dead, 5 injured in crash on Indy’s near west side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
POLICE BLOTTER: Greenwood woman stops at stranger’s home for help, reportedly hides meth in couch
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Man arrested for shooting, critically injuring pregnant woman on Indy's near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Columbus man arrested after high-speed chase in Johnson County
Columbus, IN1 day ago
Court records reveal what led to a shooting at Castleton Square Mall on Friday
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man Dies In Single Car Crash Near Indianapolis Blvd Ramp
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD investigates murder at Towne & Terrace
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IMPD make arrest in southeast shooting
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
4 shot in overnight at gas station on northeast side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Person fatally shot on Indy’s northeast side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
4 injured in shooting at east side gas station
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
2 dead following southside shooting; person of interest turns gun on self
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
IMPD arrest 19-year-old for murder after deadly shooting inside Indy food mart
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Search for who allegedly bound woman continues
Lafayette, IN3 days ago
Arrest made after 18-year-old shot inside Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Pedestrian killed by car on the east side of Indy
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Second Muncie man charged with murder in July 2021 slaying
Muncie, IN6 days ago
Suspect arrested on murder charge after man’s death in Hancock County
Greenfield, IN6 days ago
Person found shot at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
IMPD says man found shot on porch on east side died after arrival at hospital
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago
Potholes under I-69 overpass costing drivers thousands
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD arrests 19-year-old suspect for murder following deadly 2022 carjacking
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy