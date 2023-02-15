Open in App
Charleston, IL
WCIA

Everyday Hero 8-year-old Rylen French saves Charleston family from burning apartment complex

By Brandon Merano,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyoG3_0koKbkeW00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — When an 8-year-old boy noticed something was wrong in his apartment complex he jumped into action, helping his mom and sister to safety.

When Charleston Fire Department got the call February third they didn’t think it would be prompted by 8-year-old Rylen French who heard a smoke alarm go off next door and told his Mom to call 911 after his next door neighbor’s kitchen caught fire. His neighbor wasn’t home at the time.

High school students name new Charleston Police K9

“It’s very rare that we have an instance where we’ve had a child actually alert somebody to the alarm going off so it’s pretty awesome that he was able to remember that,” said Charleston Fire Lieutenant, Jordan Philpott.

“It makes me super emotional because if it wasn’t for him waking me up I’m not even sure where we would be at this point,” added Rylen’s Mom, Kaytlin French.

“It was a scary morning. I didn’t go to school Friday because I was tired and I was shaken up,” said Rylen.

His actions made his mom, grandparents and the Charleston Fire Department proud. The fire department even gave him a certificate of commendation for knowing what to do in case of a fire. When asked what he thought about possibly saving lives that morning French said, “I feel good about that.”

His family largely credits that to fire month put on by Charleston firefighters.

Juvenile admits to starting Mattoon Amtrak station fire

“Every October there is something that they do here and it reminds me every time I smell something or get scared like that because it helps me learn what to do if there’s a fire,” added Rylen.

But that’s not the only reason Rylen knows his stuff when it comes to firefighting.

“Not only was my dad a firefighter, my brother was a volunteer firefighter for a department in this county. My husband was a firefighter for a while in another town. My sister and brother in law are both firefighters. My nephew is a police chief, my brother is a state trooper so the whole family is first responders or something to do with that,” said Rylen’s Grandmother, Brandi French.

Charleston firefighters also honored French with a hat and junior firefighter badge.

