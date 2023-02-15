Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
KTSM

Lawmakers look to make social media safer for kids

By Hannah Brandt,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzKBs_0koKbdTR00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Kids’ online safety is in the spotlight as lawmakers hold a hearing to look at ways to protect children on social media. There’s been a bipartisan push to do that, and advocates are hopeful this helps the issue gain momentum.

Oregon mom Kristin Bride is painfully aware of just how dangerous social media can be for kids.

“I woke to the complete shock and horror that Carson had hung himself in our garage while we slept. In the weeks that followed we learned that Carson had been viciously cyberbullied by his Snapchat friends,” Bride said.

Her son Carson was just 16 when he took his own life. Bride shared her family’s devastating story at a hearing on Capitol Hill about online safety on Tuesday.

She also detailed how her family filed a lawsuit against Snapchat for facilitating the bullying, but it was dismissed.

“It should not take grieving parents filing lawsuits to hold this industry accountable for their dangerous and addictive product designs,” Bride.

Bride urged lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on social media.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal agrees it’s past time.

“Big tech has relentlessly ruthlessly pumped up profits by purposefully exploiting kids’ and parents’ pain,” Blumenthal said.

Lawmakers have introduced several different pieces of legislation to require stricter online rules for minors and make tech companies more responsible for policing harmful content.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is involved in that legislative effort too.

“Some people are having their lives ruined. It’s now time for us to act,” Graham said.

With bipartisan support, lawmakers and advocates hope in this session of Congress lawmakers will actually get some online safety bills passed.

“This mental health crisis will persist, take more young lives unless Congress cares more about the kids online safety act than it does about big tech,” Blumenthal said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teenager seen in video firing gun from car at homes has been arrested
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Missing Bowie High School girl found in Chihuahua city
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN3 days ago
Military mom returns from deployment to surprise her kids
Anthony, TX20 hours ago
Officials provide minimal updates on various NM State basketball investigations
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Rising Star Superintendent resigns after leaving firearm unattended in bathroom for 3rd grader to find
Rising Star, TX2 days ago
Police: East Texas teen shot by friend in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Gun trainer: ‘No weapons’ sign at Cielo Vista Mall doesn’t apply to license-to-carry holders
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Windy Wednesday Forecast: High Wind Warning in effect
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Missing Bowie HS student, Juarez boy found near Chihuahua City
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Gadsden Middle switched to remote instruction due to wind damages to roof
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Customs officers in El Paso arrest man wanted for homicide in Texas Hill Country
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Photographer shot in Florida is an NMSU graduate
Las Cruces, NM3 hours ago
Rollover crash shuts down part of US 54 North
El Paso, TX2 days ago
UTEP women welcome Florida schools to town eying 20 wins, postseason
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Charges against Alec Baldwin downgraded in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Truck drivers halt operations due to high winds in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM18 hours ago
Funeral planned for Texas teen shot near Shreveport Mardi Gras parade route
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Cat found in Cereso prison needs a new home
El Paso, TX1 day ago
One person critically injured after falling from border wall
Sunland Park, NM2 hours ago
LCPD hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event Thursday
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Social media threat against Santa Teresa school being investigated by police
Santa Teresa, NM3 days ago
61 migrants detained at the Las Cruces checkpoint
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy