Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Lawmakers look to make social media safer for kids

By Hannah Brandt,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzbAn_0koKbapG00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Kids’ online safety is in the spotlight as lawmakers hold a hearing to look at ways to protect children on social media. There’s been a bipartisan push to do that, and advocates are hopeful this helps the issue gain momentum.

Oregon mom Kristin Bride is painfully aware of just how dangerous social media can be for kids.

“I woke to the complete shock and horror that Carson had hung himself in our garage while we slept. In the weeks that followed we learned that Carson had been viciously cyberbullied by his Snapchat friends,” Bride said.

Her son Carson was just 16 when he took his own life. Bride shared her family’s devastating story at a hearing on Capitol Hill about online safety on Tuesday.

She also detailed how her family filed a lawsuit against Snapchat for facilitating the bullying, but it was dismissed.

“It should not take grieving parents filing lawsuits to hold this industry accountable for their dangerous and addictive product designs,” Bride.

Bride urged lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on social media.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal agrees it’s past time.

“Big tech has relentlessly ruthlessly pumped up profits by purposefully exploiting kids’ and parents’ pain,” Blumenthal said.

Lawmakers have introduced several different pieces of legislation to require stricter online rules for minors and make tech companies more responsible for policing harmful content.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is involved in that legislative effort too.

“Some people are having their lives ruined. It’s now time for us to act,” Graham said.

With bipartisan support, lawmakers and advocates hope in this session of Congress lawmakers will actually get some online safety bills passed.

“This mental health crisis will persist, take more young lives unless Congress cares more about the kids online safety act than it does about big tech,” Blumenthal said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania lawmaker wants mandatory death sentence for murder of a police officer
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Car hits pole on Elmira’s southside
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Elmira man pleads guilty to having 2,000 grams of meth
Elmira, NY2 days ago
#1 Tioga wrestling set for big run at states
Tioga, NY1 day ago
New York job openings and labor turnover report
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Saratoga County resident named Command Chief of the First Air Force
Panama City, FL5 hours ago
Guthrie adds Twin Tiers Eye Care to its medical group
Elmira, NY8 hours ago
Palazzo Riggi, the ‘Jewel of Saratoga,’ could be yours for a cool $12M
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Addison’s Sands set for big state wrestling tourney
Addison, NY22 hours ago
Elmira planning big renovations on Water Street downtown
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Renegades Box Lacrosse will return in Elmira
Elmira, NY7 hours ago
Buttigieg talks to First News about East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Source: Surviving Idaho roommate never went upstairs
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses to perform at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Night to Shine returns to Albany after 2 year pause
Albany, NY1 day ago
DNA evidence led police to Rita Curran’s killer 50 years later
Burlington, PA1 day ago
Parents sue NYS for son’s 2021 death at Fire Academy in Montour Falls
Montour Falls, NY1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
O-M’S Gina Gavich wins Athlete of the Week
Odessa, NY2 days ago
Chemung County appoints new Deputy County Executive
Elmira, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy