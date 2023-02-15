Rain, thunder, sleet, snow and ice all in the forecast for Thursday in Metro Detroit

* *UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issues dMetro Detroit Thursday, into early Friday morning.

-----------------------------------------

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- It'll feel like weather whiplash for Metro Detroiters on Thursday, as warmth and wind gives way to a potential thunderstorm, then wintry conditions return.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says after a spring-like Wednesday with a high near 60 degrees, temperatures will drop in Southeast Michigan overnight.

"(Thursday) it's going to be interesting," DeVore said, "because I think there's going to be rain, some rumbles and some sleet mixing in, as we're going to stay right around within a few degrees of 35."

"Then I think the real wintry problems come in tomorrow night, as it gets cold and icy when we go from that freezing rain and sleet, over to some snow."

DeVore said there will not much much snow accumulation — just about a coating to an inch or so — but the primary concern will be slick conditions on Metro Detroit-area roads and freeways.

The low temp Thursday will get down to around 20 to 25 degrees, DeVore said, before staying in the upper 20s at best on Friday with flurries and some sunny breaks in the forecast.

The weekend is looking a bit better, warming back up a bit for Saturday and Sunday with AccuWeather calling for highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

DeVore said it'll stay pretty mild on President's Day Monday, although there's a chance for some rain showers near the end of the day.

This comes after more than 30,000 DTE Energy customers lost power in gusty winds on Wdensday. [DTE OUTAGE MAP]

More on today's top stories: