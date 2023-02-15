500,000 universal EV charging stations headed to a highway near you. What we know

President Joe Biden took a step Wednesday towards reaching his goal of having at least 50% of new car sales by 2030 being electric vehicles by announcing a set of actions aimed at creating a made-in-America EV charging network.

The Biden-Harris Administration is working to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers along American highways that are universal to all makes and models of EVs. Tesla's nationwide network of more than 40,000 Superchargers has traditionally only serviced Tesla vehicles, but the company announced it will make 7,500 chargers available for all electric vehicles by the end of 2024.

Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator for the White House, told The Tennessean a major part of the infrastructure plan is that the network of charging stations would be universal. He said with every auto manufacturer moving toward EV production, a consequence of that is building the infrastructure to support those EVs on the road.

"Right now you have a couple of different networks," Landrieu said. "All charging stations will be for any car anytime, no matter the car or state. We want uniform standards. It’s critical. You can't have people moving around in cars that can’t get electrified."

He added the White House's plan to have 500,000 chargers made with products made in America over the next 3-5 years will enable EV drivers to 'juice up' away from home just like they would with gas stations.

"We have to have a public system as well, but we have to work with the private sector to make sure all these stations talk to each other," he said.

And while the buildout of this charging network will take several years, Landrieu said the private sector is feeling the effects of this effort now.

Tritium, a global company that makes DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, has announced plans to add 250 jobs this year at its Lebanon facility on top of the 500 jobs previously announced at the plant. Tritium opened last year in the former Toshiba space at Baird Industrial Park on Toshiba Drive. The company has said the Lebanon facility will eventually produce up to 30,000 fast-charging units per year.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter announced a plant was coming to Lebanon in February 2022 with President Joe Biden . The grand opening for the facility was held in August.

In addition to Tritium, Landrieu said the Chattanooga-based NOVONIX Anode Materials division was selected to receive $150 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand it's production.

Ultium Cells in Spring Hill has also received more than $1 billion from the DOE designated to help finance the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee. The expansion is expected to create 3,700 jobs at the Spring Hill facility alone.

Tritium initially announced that 500 jobs would be created in Lebanon over the next five years. The total now will be more than 750 jobs when the Lebanon facility is at peak capacity, according to a company release.

Landrieu said this is just the beginning and that technology will get better and faster, but as the network is being built, it's important that everyone is on the same page.

"We took a big step in the right direction today announcing the funding of this bipartisan infrastructure law using products made in America," he said. "EV owners can take a road trip now, there's just a little 'range anxiety'. In the next couple of years it will be fairly easy to do."

