Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among all-time great QBs?

Nothing elevates a QB's status like a Super Bowl win. Though there wasn't much debate about where Patrick Mahomes ranked among active QBs in today's NFL, his 2nd Lombardi Trophy has firmly moved the conversation into where he ranks, already, among the All-Time greats. So where exactly is that? While speaking to 610's Cody and Gold this week, The Athletic's Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor gave his take on where last Sunday's win moves Mahomes.

"I still think Joe Montana is an incredibly good quarterback," he said. "Just incredibly good. And sometimes you have to remind people that he won a Championship without Jerry Rice. Before Jerry Rice was Jerry Rice. We all know the things about Brady. He's sort of unattainable in my opinion, because I don't know if you're going to see that type of career again. But is [Mahomes] better than Peyton Manning? Yes. He's better than Peyton Manning ever was when he was ever on a football field in the NFL."

