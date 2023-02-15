Open in App
Alleghany County, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22

By Virginia State Police,

8 days ago

Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9 arrived the subject was asked by deputies to exit the vehicle. The subject refused to exit the 2005 Toyota Camry and fled the scene of the traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated. Deputies conducted a rolling road block and stopped the vehicle. The suspect discharged a firearm at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire striking the suspect.

The driver, Jody Allen Kern, 44, of Covington, Va., was struck by the return gunfire. Kern was transported to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending for Attempted Capital Murder and possession of Narcotics.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

