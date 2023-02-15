Miss South Dakota USA remains suspended after pleading guilty to petty theft

Following a guilty plea, Miss South Dakota USA remains suspended from the Miss USA organization.

Shania Knutson, of Brookings, pleaded guilty to a first-degree petty theft earlier this week after being charged from stealing from a Walmart. Knutson was ordered to pay restitution along with court and fine fees.

“We were informed of the results of Shania’s court appearance. Shania’s role as Miss South Dakota USA 2022 will remain suspended moving forward," Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant said in a statement.

Court documents state that Knutson committed repeat thefts at Walmart between October and December, stealing a total of $554.54 worth of goods on 12 different occasions.

Knutson was also facing a second-degree charge of petty theft, less than $400. That charge was dismissed by the prosecution, according to online court documents.

At the time of the charges, the Miss South Dakota USA organization said in a statement that it suspended Knutson pending her court appearance.

Applications for the next Miss South Dakota USA pageant are currently open, and the pageant is expected to place June 9-11 in Watertown.