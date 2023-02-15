USC football: Trojans lose 4-star commitment

The departure leaves USC with only one commit in the 2024 class, Lake Oswego (Ore.) tight end Joey Olsen

USC football lost another commit in its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. from Long Beach Poly High School (Calif.) backed off of his USC pledge, he announced on social media.

"After much thought, prayer and careful consideration with my mom, dad and family, I have decided to de-commit from the USC Trojans and reopen my commitment," he wrote in a statement .

247Sports.com ranks Robinson as a 4-star prospect and the No. 177 overall recruit in his class. His de-commitment leaves USC with only one commit in 2024, Lake Oswego (Ore.) tight end Joey Olsen.

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Robinson told reporter Greg Biggins : "I still love USC and I’m still considering them moving forward. I committed so early that I don’t think I really had a chance to evaluate all the options that were out there for me."

Here's the rest of Robinson's statement:

"I want to thank the entire University of Southern California staff for everything they've done for my family and I, especially coach Dennis Simmons and coach Donte Williams, who both played a huge role in my recruitment. I am extremely grateful for coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the USC Trojans football staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level. USC remains one of my top schools and I deeply appreciate the USC Trojans fans for all the love!

Most importantly, I would like to thank god, my family and friends for being my support through this amazing journey of hard work and dedication. I am beyond blessed and ready to re-evaluate all my options. At the end of the day, I'm just a kid with a big dream, who wants to make the best decision for myself, my family and my future, that will allow my dream to come true."