Nick Saban, Alabama Add 26-Year-Old Former Active Marine to Football Roster

Nick Saban and Alabama have added a former active-duty Marine to the 2023 roster in the form of tight end Coby McNeal.

McNeal, who is 26 years old, spent six years as a active duty member in the Marines after graduating from high school Ashford High School in Alabama. He was an aviation electrician and crew chief on a V-22 Osprey, according to Colorado State, where he attended school before Alabama.

“It’s a big ol’ family,” McNeal told Colorado State about his time in the Marines. “Everybody that I met, I grew close with. Everything was like competition. Competing constantly.”

McNeal grew up in Dothan, Alabama. He played three sports — football, basketball and baseball — at Ashford High. A natural leader, he was a two-time captain of the football and basketball teams and a one-time captain of the baseball team.

Former Marine joins Alabama after a season at Colorado State

Coby McNeal joins the Alabama roster after a year at Colorado State. He enrolled at the Fort Collins, Colorado, school in January 2022 with plans to earn a degree in business management and walked-on to the football team.

He did not play in a game last season, where he was listed on the Colorado State roster as a defensive lineman.

McNeal earned a tryout after waiting outside the football building.

It is not known why McNeal transferred to Alabama to go to school and play college football. However, an article from Colorado State states that McNeal’s fiancé attended the University of Alabama.

He is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds on the roster.