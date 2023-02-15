Flood watch issued in Louisville and surrounding area as storms roll through Kentucky

The threat of severe weather has largely passed in Louisville as it moves toward Southern and Eastern Kentucky Thursday evening, the National Weather said, though the city remains under a flood watch into the night.

Flooding and rainfall amounts around 1 inch are possible for Central and Eastern Kentucky through Thursday evening, the weather service said in a release. There is also a possibility of gusts of strong wind as a cold front moves into the region.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms rolled through the region early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's local office, and remain in the forecast until the evening. Localized flash flooding could be a concern for parts of Southern Indiana and Kentucky — including Jefferson County, Oldham County and more — the weather service said, and parts of Southern Kentucky are under tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.

While flooding and damaging winds are the largest threats, the weather service said Thursday afternoon, tornadoes and hail are possible, though they're more likely in the western portion of the state. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust as much as 30-40 mph on Thursday, the weather service said.

The local flood watch will be in effect through late Thursday and applies to much of the state, including Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. It applies in Southern Indiana as well in cities including Jeffersonville and New Albany.

What's Louisville weather forecast this week?

Thursday : Showers and thunderstorms mainly before 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m.. High near 69. Breezy with a south wind 14 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cloudy with a low around 32. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph becoming Northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday : A chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 38. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming Southwest after midnight.

Saturday : Sunny with a high near 48 with Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35.

Sunday : Sunny with a high near 56. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41.

What's the weather in Louisville right now? Louisville weather radar

