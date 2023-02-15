Open in App
Americus, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern more than halfway to scholarship campaign goal

By From staff reports,

8 days ago
Propel: GSW’s Campaign for Scholarships is more than halfway to its goal of raising $1 million in scholarship funding for Georgia Southwestern State University students. Special Illustration

AMERICUS — Propel: GSW’s Campaign for Scholarships is more than halfway to its goal of raising $1 million in scholarship funding for Georgia Southwestern State University students. Since the campaign launched at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, $537,020 has been raised.

“As the costs of daily living are on the rise, the importance of private scholarship dollars are more significant than ever before,” Stephen Snyder, the assistant vice president for advancement and GSW Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “Our GSW Advancement team is thrilled at the success of the scholarship fundraising campaign. We anticipate our goal will be met ahead of schedule, but we won’t be letting up on our efforts to provide private support for GSW students.”

