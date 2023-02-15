'So very cool for the city': Streetsboro planners approve community center

Streetsboro's Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the city's community center that will be constructed at City Park.

The commission's unanimous approval of the permit, as well as approval of the site plan for the structure, came one day after Streetsboro City Council approved two ordinances related to the 7,400-square-foot building. Council approved an ordinance authorizing the removal of 90 trees to make way for the building and legislation combining both properties where the center is proposed into one parcel.

Chris Trotta and Anthony Duncan from Cleveland-based Levelheads Architects and Innovators outlined plans for the building, which is expected to open in 2024. The building will include an area that will seat up to 150 people when set up with tables and chairs, more when the rooms are set up for conferences. At council's request, the building design was expanded by nearly 1,000 square feet to expand the capacity of the event space from 100 people.

The city previously said the cost for the current plan is about $3.1 million.

Mayor Glenn Broska said the assembly area will allow the city to host events that have to take place outside the city limits.

"We do not have that in this city," he said.

Planning Commission member Ted Hurd asked why a metal roof was only being used as an accent, rather than over the entire building. Duncan said the firm considered that option but decided against it upon learning that it would add $240,000 to the price tag.

Hurd said he was glad to see the city moving forward with the community center at the park.

"I can't imagine a better place to put it," he said.

Broska said the city had been working on the community center plan for years and the plan just started coming together in recent months.

"This is going to be so very cool for the city," he said.

