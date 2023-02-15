Sue Serino, former GOP state senator, announces run for Dutchess County executive

Former Republican state senator Sue Serino started her campaign for Dutchess County executive Wednesday with a formal announcement scheduled in her home base of Hyde Park.

Serino, 61, who represented the 41st state senate district for three terms since, is a real estate business owner and broker. Before that, she was on the Hyde Park Town Board and Dutchess County Legislature.

After redistricting, Serino fell to Democrat Michelle Hinchey this past fall in a re-election bid for State Senate. The district was redrawn to include parts of Serino's former 41st districts and parts of Hinchey's former 46th.

Deputy county executive Bill O'Neil assumed the role when county executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress to represent District 19 in November. Should Serino win, she would continue Republican leadership of the county which has lasted for over two decades even though the county is home to more registered Democrats.

The most recent Democrat executive to hold the post was Lucille Pattison, from 1979-1991. Pattison, who was the state and the county's first female county executive and the only woman ever elected to the post in Dutchess.

Both the Republican and Democrat committees will officially announce who they will be backing for the county executive seat and other county seats such as district attorney on Feb. 23.

Dutchess County GOP committee chair Michael McCormack, stated that "from my point of view, she will be our candidate for sure and she will be a great candidate."

Serino was not immediately available for interview Wednesday.

During previous campaigns, Serino has spoken broadly about cutting taxes and providing residents with programs. She has promoted public safety programs such as Crisis Intervention Training, which helps officers better recognize and de-escalate mental health crises.

She has also railed against one-party Democrat leadership, and has been a dissenting voice against policies pushed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Depending on this year's election results, Serino could be working with a Republican-controlled legislature. Democrats have said many of the policies passed in this chamber originated from the executive's office and are "rubber stamped" by their Republican counterparts.

Serino has said, in the past, that she relies on her life experience as a single mother who was able to build her own business when talking about what policies she would promote.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli.